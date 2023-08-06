Royce & Associates LP Acquires 200,526 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 388.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,526 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Genworth Financial worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 271.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

