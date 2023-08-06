GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of GMS worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 68.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GMS by 11.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of GMS by 30.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS Stock Performance

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of GMS opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.