Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 16,575 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Washington Federal by 147.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $2,241,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 390,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90,759 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 667,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 151,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,213.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.