KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

NYSE ALG opened at $180.91 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $200.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

