Royce & Associates LP Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 441,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 169,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
AdvanSix stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.83.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
