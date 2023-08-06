Royce & Associates LP Buys 14,676 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,310 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,173,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,798,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,783.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,498 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.