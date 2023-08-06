Royce & Associates LP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after buying an additional 281,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Down 2.5 %

VERX opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $23.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.68 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $187,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,881.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $187,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,738,850 shares of company stock worth $32,639,332. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

