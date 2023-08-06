Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Brady by 32.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Brady by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Brady by 85.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BRC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Profile



Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.



