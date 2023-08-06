Royce & Associates LP Purchases 27,332 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 4.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

