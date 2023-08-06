Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 489,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 283,331 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 200,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 227,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

MRVL stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of -329.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

