Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 384,660 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 384,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SelectQuote by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SelectQuote

In other SelectQuote news, President Robert Clay Grant bought 200,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,108.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond F. Weldon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,568 shares in the company, valued at $195,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Clay Grant acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,108.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Stock Down 6.5 %

SLQT stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

