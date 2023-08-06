Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.