Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,658,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 127,204 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 80,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.92. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

