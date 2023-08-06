Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,752 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $101.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $106.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

