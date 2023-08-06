Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

