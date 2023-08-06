Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 930 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Five Below by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Five Below by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.59.

Five Below Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.55 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.64.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

