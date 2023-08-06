Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.21 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.4 %

TECH opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $96.47.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.