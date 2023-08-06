Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 70 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

DECK opened at $552.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.72 and its 200-day moving average is $470.27. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $562.97.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.57.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.