Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.24 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,682 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $283.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.23. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

