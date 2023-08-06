Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,010 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 408.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

