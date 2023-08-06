NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. BNP Paribas began coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of NNN stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 110.78%.

NNN REIT Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

Featured Articles

