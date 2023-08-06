Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 430 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.68 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,723. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

