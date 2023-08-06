Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,077,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 265,643 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.25 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

