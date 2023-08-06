Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,122 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of AGCO worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $129.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.66.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

