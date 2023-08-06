Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,470.04 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,502.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,311.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,036.23.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

