Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

