Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AECOM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

