Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 79.2% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 213.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,808.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 58,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.