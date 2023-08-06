Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 340 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Celanese by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Celanese by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

CE stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

