Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,082,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $457,248. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.