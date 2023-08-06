Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 54,003 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in TransUnion by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,141,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,237,000 after buying an additional 417,842 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,664,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,329,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $84.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

