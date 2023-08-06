Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LYV opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

