Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,680 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.00 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

