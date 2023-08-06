Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.20-$4.53 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.88 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EGRX opened at $21.53 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $281.83 million, a PE ratio of 430.69 and a beta of 0.87.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 277,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 235,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 130,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,227,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

