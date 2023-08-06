CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.62. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

