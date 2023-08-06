Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

