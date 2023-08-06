Quotient Technology (QUOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Quotient Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

QUOT opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Quotient Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 388.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

(Get Free Report)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.