Casa Systems (CASA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $102.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Casa Systems

Casa Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 63,339.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.