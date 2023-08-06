Casa Systems (CASA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million.
Casa Systems Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $102.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.12.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
