Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $8.22 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $664.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 165,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 159,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

