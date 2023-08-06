Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,364 shares of company stock valued at $117,712. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,655,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 221,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 587,733 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

