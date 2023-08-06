Workhorse Group (WKHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,793.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.19 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.