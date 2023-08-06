Truist Financial Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $91.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.
Incyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. Incyte has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.71.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
