Truist Financial Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $91.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. Incyte has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Incyte Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.