Bank of America Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $335.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROK opened at $298.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,531 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

