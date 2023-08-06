Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $427.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $443.00 to $427.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Shares of PAYC opened at $290.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.40. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,990,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

