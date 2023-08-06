Susquehanna Raises International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $54.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.
IGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.
International Game Technology Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
International Game Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Game Technology
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.