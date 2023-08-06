RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.96.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $54.76.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

