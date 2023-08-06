ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 229.20%. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ADCT opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 2,980,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 23,287.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,604,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 1,597,765 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,917,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,705,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

Featured Articles

