BTIG Research Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $308.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.33.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $252.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total transaction of $3,136,520.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,518,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,410,515. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.