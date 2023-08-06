NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Compass Point

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.19. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

