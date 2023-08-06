NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $31.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.08.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

